GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the Adirondack Thunder announced the next player to step up as team captain. Shane Harper – player #33 – will be the Thunder team captain for the 2022-23 hockey season.

Harper has played with the Adirondack Thunder since the 2021-22 season. In the last season, he netted 52 points across 48 games, including 22 goals and 33 assists. Previously, Harper had not played in North America since the 2016-17 season.

“It’s such an honor to be named captain here at Adirondack,” Harper said in an announcement. “This will be the first time I’ve worn the ‘C’ in my career, and to do it here in front of my family and friends makes it even more special. I’m so happy to be back playing in this arena, we have such a passionate hockey town. The fans deserve a great year, and I’m excited to lead this team into the playoffs.”

Harper has played in leagues including the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL and SHL. Harper has played in the Glens Falls region before, playing for the Adirondack Phantoms in the American Hockey League for segments of four seasons, as well as 19 games with the Albany Devils.

“It was a privilege to play with Shane, but an even bigger privilege to have the opportunity to coach him,” said Pete MacArthur, the Thunder’s new head coach for the 2022-23 season. “Having him wear the ‘C’ feels right for the organization. He has earned it, not only for the player he is, but more importantly the person he is.”

Tickets for the 2022-23 hockey season are on sale now.