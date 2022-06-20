GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is set to announce its new coach this week, following the announcement that it would part ways with former head coach Alex Loh earlier this year. The team will hold an event to mark the announcement on Tuesday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a public event will be held by the Thunder at The Bullpen Tavern. The fourth coach in the team’s history will be unveiled on the tavern’s second floor. In addition to the in-person event being open to the public, the announcement will be live-streamed on the Adirondack Thunder’s Facebook page.

Loh served with the Thunder since 2015, starting as assistant coach during the 2015-16 season. He became head coach in 2018, leading the Thunder to place second in the ECHL North Division during the 2018-19 season. Loh’s departure was announced in May.

It’s not the Thunder’s first time making an announcement at the Bullpen. In 2021, the team visited the tavern to announce the return of three previous Thunder players – Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur and Rob Bordson – who returned to the team for the 2021-22 season.

Last month, the Adirondack Thunder announced its schedule for the 2022-23 hockey season. The schedule includes away games with the Newfoundland Growlers, Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals, as well as visits from the South Carolina Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators. Tickets for the ECHL team’s 2022-23 hockey season are on sale now through the league, online or by phone at 480-3355.