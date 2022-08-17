QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday evening, the owners of Adirondack Winery gathered with friends, family and coworkers, and popped a cork that’s been aging for nearly a full year. The company cut the ribbon on Tuesday on its new, $2.6 million, 14,100-square-foot facility and tasting room neighboring its base of operations in Queensbury.

Adirondack Winery co-owner Sasha Pardy was joined by Senator Dan Stec, Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and around 150 others to celebrate the new building. At the new tasting room, the winery will offer dining options including charcuterie boards, desserts, brush boards and ice cream to go with wine tastings and by-the-glass offerings. It also includes a new, second-floor event space for private events.

“This marks a new and exciting phase of growth for Adirondack Winery,” said Pardy. “We have been bursting at the seams for years now, unable to produce enough wine to meet consumer demand.”

(Photo: Adirondack Winery)

Those needs can now be considered met. The new facility is allowing Adirondack Winery to expand its wine production to three times its former capacity. In 2020, Adirondack Winery moved 17,000 cases of wine. The company expects to increase that capacity to 50,000 by 2031.

Ground broke on the new tasting room and bigger space last October. Pardy said that the expansion was a much-requested move, with visitors asking for years what it would take to be able to relax with lunch and a glass of wine onsite.

“Wine by the glass, winery tours, private events, food, outdoor space where pets are welcome, are all among these things that we have had to say no to in Lake George that we can now say yes to in Queensbury,” Pardy said. “It’s an exciting time for us with so many possibilities to come.”

Adirondack Winery continues to operate its tasting room at 285 Canada St. in Lake George. The company currently offers over 35 varieties, between traditional and fruit-infused flagvors.