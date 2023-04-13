QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Winery has had a busy couple of years, including the opening of a new tasting room and event space in Queensbury. Next week, the winery celebrates another milestone – 15 years of pouring glasses and making memories.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of support our customers, friends, family and the community have shown us over the 15 years we have been in business,” said Adirondack Winery President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “It blows me away to see where we started and where we are today.”

To celebrate the milestone, the winery is kicking off 10 days of celebration, starting on Thursday, April 13. From then until Sunday, April 23, the winery tasting rooms at both the Queensbury and Lake George tasting rooms will be able to enjoy dueling pianos, comedy, chocolate, and a paint and sip. The full schedule includes:

Thursday, April 13 2000’s trivia night – 6-8 p.m.

Friday, April 14 Live music with Kiel Love, 4-7 p.m. Celebratory dark chocolate port launch party, 4-7 p.m. Adirondack paint and sip, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 Pizza, wine and music with The Extra Mile, 4-7 p.m. Comedy night, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 Sparkling Boogie, Brunch and Boogie Zumba, 10-11 a.m. Acoustic brunch with Dan Webster, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 21 Live music with Chuck Kelsey, 4-7 p.m. Dueling pianos with Savage Pianos, 7:30 – 10 a.m. Pizza, wine and music with The Extra Mile, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 Live music with Jason Irwin, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Live music with Greg Auffredou, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 Acoustic brunch with Tom Keller, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



The Adirondack Winery will be running specials throughout the special week. The tasting rooms are offering a special chocolate martini cocktail and a special fondue experience throughout the celebration.