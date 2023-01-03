SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police spent the majority of the day Monday, January 2 in a 14-hour standoff after receiving a menacing complaint about a man pointing a long gun at others on Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue.

The suspect, 44-year-old Corey Gray, was taken into custody after 14 hours when he tried to flee out the rear of his house. He was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

It all started when a delivery driver made a call to 911 at 9:49 a.m. about Gray pointing a long gun at others from his location. Syracuse Police responded at around 9:59 a.m. and observed Gray at his house on 407 Shuart Street.

Officers on the scene made several verbal requests for Gray to exit, which he refused. Soon after, Syracuse Police Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene along with the department’s SWAT team.

At around 10:50 a.m, Police tweeted that surrounding neighbors should shelter in place until further notice.

NewsChannel 9 had a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding. A Syracuse Police Department armored vehicle was also on scene of the incident.

After an approximate 14-hour standoff, Gray was quickly taken into custody after he attempted to flee out the back of his house around midnight this morning. Residents in the area no longer need to shelter in place.

Gray could face more than his two charges for his actions in damaging a police vehicle during this call.

The Syracuse Police Department would like to thank the community members who followed the requests to either shelter in place or avoid the area.

More details on the incident will be released in the coming days.