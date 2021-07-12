After declining another run for Congress, Anthony Brindisi will instead run for new State Supreme Court seat

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing his seat in the House of Representatives earlier this year and declining to run for Congress again, Democrat Anthony Brindisi confirms to NewsChannel 9 that he will instead run for a new seat on the State Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the Governor signed a bill to create new State Supreme Court seats around the state, including one in the 5th judicial district which includes the counties of Onondaga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Herkimer.

In a statement, Brindisi writes: “The people of this community know me, know my character and the strong work ethic I bring to the table. I believe I have the right mix of integrity, independence, and experience to best serve the people of the 5th Judicial District as a Supreme Court Justice.”

In February, more than 100 days after the November election, Brindisi conceded the 2020 race to Republican Claudia Tenney after months of legal challenges over the validity of some ballots and changing vote totals.

Brindisi lost by 109 votes. He served one term in Congress after unseating incumbent Claudia Tenney in 2018.

“As a representative, I listened to the people and have a proven track record of solving problems on their behalf,” Brindisi writes. “Prior to my time in Congress, I practiced civil litigation for over 15 years primarily in State Supreme Court helping people successfully navigate their legal disputes in and out of the courtroom.”

Brindisi is a partner in the Utica-based law firm Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi-Pearlman.

In June, Brindisi decided to not challenge Claudia Tenney for a third time to break their 1-1 tie.

At the time, he said, “This is a crucial time in my kids’ lives, with my son starting high school and daughter entering her final year of elementary school. I’ve missed a lot, and want to be closer to my family.”

Brindisi said a seat on the State Supreme Court will allow him to impact peoples’ lives but also be home at the end of the night.

The 2021 election is November 2.