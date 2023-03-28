BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man in custody at the Erie County Holding Center is expected to be charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault after allegedly attacking a deputy.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Tyree Littlejohn was being taken to his housing cell after a medical exam this past Saturday when he turned around and punched a deputy once his handcuffs were removed.

According to authorities, Littlejohn struck the deputy in the head and face. Another deputy responded to help bring him under control they say, and eventually, with help from a response team, Littlejohn was back in handcuffs.

Injuries to one deputy were listed as facial lacerations and a loose tooth, while another suffered a knee injury. The two deputies were taken to ECMC for treatment.

Littlejohn had been at the holding center since January 14 after an arrest by Buffalo police on felony charges. The Sheriff’s office additionally charged him that day with bringing contraband into a prison.