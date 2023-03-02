SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After six days, Destiny USA’s owners, Pyramid Management Group, have responded to the shooting that happened last week on Friday, February 24 after daily requests from NewsChannel 9 for comment.

On February 24, a gunshot was fired inside the mall around 4 p.m. where a single bullet hit a trash can near Destiny’s central tower, towards the middle of the mall. Police shut it down early for the night.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Fire Chief Michael Monds addressed and updated the community on Thursday, March 2, that detectives spent the last few days looking through video at the mall and have identified a 14-year-old male as the suspect in the shooting.

The 14-year-old was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Pyramid Management Group responded to the incident and sent the statement below.