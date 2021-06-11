AG: Erie County Sheriff’s Office must report incidents in timely manner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a lawsuit was filed against both Erie County and Sheriff Timothy Howard, Attorney General Letitia James has announced an agreement.

The Office of the Attorney General says on multiple occasions, the Sheriff’s Office has failed to report serious incidents at the Erie County Correctional Facility and Holding Center in a quick enough manner.

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office must finally confront the harsh realities of its correctional facilities and take real measures to end the widespread sexual misconduct perpetrated by its correction officers. The policies that the Sheriff’s office will now be required to put in place will go far in preventing the misconduct that jeopardized the safety and wellbeing of incarcerated individuals for far too long. New Yorkers deserve transparency, accountability, and honesty from their law enforcement agencies, and this agreement ensures that they get it.” Attorney General Letitia James

According to the New York State Commission of Correction (SCOC), the Sheriff’s Office is supposed to report alleged sex offenses to the SCOC within 24 hours of the incident occurring or being discovered.

The Attorney General’s office says at times, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office went months or years without reporting these incidents.

Examples of other incidents that weren’t reported in a timely manner are an erroneous release, an assault and a number of suicide attempts, the Attorney General’s Office says.

The Attorney General’s newly announced agreement has been submitted to the Erie County Supreme Court for review. It includes the following stipulations: