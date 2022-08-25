SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair celebrated Agriculture Career Day on Thursday! The goal is to get kids excited and interested in agriculture by teaching them about the industry and careers in the field.

The special day kicked off with a career challenge scavenger hunt around the fairgrounds. Kids could visit pre-designated sites and learn more about agriculture and the many possibilities for future jobs in the field.

Doctor David Chico has been working in the department of agriculture and markets for 18 years now. He says most people associate agriculture with just “farming” but there are many more career paths part of the agriculture industry.

“Biology, chemistry, biochemistry, animal health, engineering… really the field is wide open, and we want to be able to show young people those opportunities and help build the agricultural workforce in the future,” says Dr. Chico, assistant director division of animal industry for the department of agriculture.

Dr. Chico is hoping kids gain a better appreciation of the agricultural Industry after Thursday’s Fair!