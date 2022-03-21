UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The American Hockey Association (AHA) men’s ice hockey conference tournament happened the weekend of March 19th at the Adirondack Bank Center.

With families coming in from all over the country, local businesses in Utica are sure to see a spike in business.

Looking ahead, the Nexus Center will do the same as well.

“Each night you need about 600 room nights – so over the course of a Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night – you’re gonna have an influx of people here the whole time,” said Robert Esche, President of the Mohawk Valley Garden.

“I think that’s what’s great about Nexus. It’s difficult for people to see it right now when they’re looking at steel and studs, but as it starts to come together and they come inside and see what it actually is – it’s pretty profound,” said Esche. “And I think the whole area is gonna be very excited when the work’s complete.”