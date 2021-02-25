Air National Guard members return home from Antarctica

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, 50 National Guard Airmen came home from Operation Deep Freeze, a mission in Antarctica that helps deliver supplies to researchers at the South Pole.

“Cold weather gear, their food, bringing back broken parts, bringing down good working parts, engines, anything and everything that can fit in a C130 goes down,” explained SMSGT Public Affairs Superintendent, William Gizara.

This type of aircraft is equipped with both wheels and skis, perfect for landing not only on a tarmac, but on the icy, cold continent of Antarctica to help with an important mission.

“Operation Deep Freeze is something we have been supporting for over 30 years. The National Science Foundation runs the United State’s Antarctica program. That program is on the ice.”

For the past four months, these Air National Guard members have assisted researchers who are studying a wide variety of topics.

“From geology to ideology to geometry, to studying the animals for instance, how do these animals survive in the cold water? Some of the scientists have found a protein, almost like an antifreeze in them. They bring that science out and that’s how they write our textbooks and they bring that to the rest of the world for knowledge.”

Each National Guard delivery helping to promote scientific discoveries.