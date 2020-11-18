Albany airport reports fewer are traveling for Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport reported fewer travelers than usual during the normally busy travel season. Passenger counts are off as much as 70-80% prior to this year’s Thanksgiving travel period.

Albany Airport introduced new first-of-its-kind technology to keep travelers safe from COVID-19. They also took additional steps to ensure that the airport remains clean and safe.

Those actions are listed below:

Travelers and staff are required to wear masks while in the terminal

Social distancing is in effect

Touchpoints throughout the Airport are sanitized on a regular basis

Hand sanitizers are available throughout the airport

Airport’s air filtration system has been upgraded

UV lighting has been installed to continuously sanitize escalator rails

All travelers should note New York States’ requirement to undergo COVID-19 testing. Governor Cuomo announced those new guidelines for all out-of-state travelers on October 31.