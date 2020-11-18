ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport reported fewer travelers than usual during the normally busy travel season. Passenger counts are off as much as 70-80% prior to this year’s Thanksgiving travel period.
Albany Airport introduced new first-of-its-kind technology to keep travelers safe from COVID-19. They also took additional steps to ensure that the airport remains clean and safe.
Those actions are listed below:
- Travelers and staff are required to wear masks while in the terminal
- Social distancing is in effect
- Touchpoints throughout the Airport are sanitized on a regular basis
- Hand sanitizers are available throughout the airport
- Airport’s air filtration system has been upgraded
- UV lighting has been installed to continuously sanitize escalator rails
All travelers should note New York States’ requirement to undergo COVID-19 testing. Governor Cuomo announced those new guidelines for all out-of-state travelers on October 31.
LATEST STORIES:
- This Alaska town won’t see the sun for more than 2 months
- Congress passes FASTER Act; to allow FDA to expand on major food allergen list
- North Country weather: A look at the next 7 days
- Albany airport reports fewer are traveling for Thanksgiving
- New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo