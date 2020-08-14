Albany announces policing reform and reinvention collaborative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following New York State Executive Order 203, the city of Albany is establishing its Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative to review, modify, and modernize strategies for police policies, procedures, and practices.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced the collaborative on Thursday. They say it will tailor recommendations for adjustments that are particularly suited to the needs of local communities disproportionately impacted by structural racism.

The Collaborative will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting August 18. The meetings will be livestreamed and recorded so the community can participate virtually.

Initial meetings will explore topics like:

Implicit bias

The history of policing

21st-century policing strategies

Current policies, programs, and practices

The Albany Police Department’s call and demographic data

At the first set of meetings, members will also create goals and working groups to focus on specific policy areas. Working groups will hold at least one public meeting to gather feedback from Albany residents.

In time, working groups will compile recommendations into a report that will be released for public comment, which will be reviewed and incorporated, if appropriate, into a final report. The final report must be presented to Albany’s Common Council by April 1, 2021.

Members of the collaborative have been identified as:

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Co-Chair

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Co-Chair

Judge Stephen Herrick, retired Albany County Public Defender

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares

Corey Ellis, President of the Albany Common Council

Kelly Kimbrough, Chair of the Albany Common Council Public Safety Committee

Ginnie Farrell, Chair of the Albany Common Council Finance, Taxation, and Assessment Committee

Jahmel Robinson, Chair of the Albany Common Council Human Resources, and Human Rights Committee

William T. Little, Esq., Albany County Bar Association

Lillian Moy, Esq., Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York

Ava Ayers, Esq., Albany Law School

Nairobi Vives, Esq., Albany Community Police Review Board

Larry Becker, Esq., Albany Community Police Review Board

Rev. Michael Poindexter, African American Clergy

Dr. Robert Miller, SUNY University at Albany

Robert Worden, SUNY University at Albany

Kaweeda Adams, Superintendent of the Albany City School District

Brendan McCann, Case Manager at Compass Rose

Jill Peckenpaugh, Executive Director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

Dr. Dorcey Applyrs, Chief City Auditor

Chiquita D’Arbeau, Director of the Albany Housing Authority

Mark Bobb-Semple, Albany Housing Authority

Tandra LaGrone, Executive Director of In Our Own Voices, Inc.

Dr. Brenda Robinson, Chair of the Human Rights Commission in Albany

Micky Jimenez, Executive Director of Capital District Latinos

Jeremiah Hair, Homeless and Travelers Aid Society

Greg McGee, Albany Police Officer

Joe Ingemie, Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee

Dannielle Hille, Chief Executive Officer of A Block at a Time

Deryl McCray, Brick’s Barbershop

Jamila Adams, Johnnie’s on Broadway

Jahaira Roldan, Project TRY (Together we Represent the Youth)

Aden Suchak, Youth Political Alliance

A press release from the Mayor’s Office suggested that 518 SNUG, the Department of Probation, the Department of Social Services, and the County Department of Mental Health will also be represented.

