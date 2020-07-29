Albany-areas activists file FOIL requests for police records

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy received no fewer than 24 Freedom of Information Law requests on Wednesday, asking for the release of police disciplinary records.

The requests come after sustained community pressure on Mayor Patrick Madden and the city council to release the personnel files of Troy officers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the repeal of Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law—a statute dealing with the way law enforcement disciplinary records are handled statewide—on June 12.

Troy’s local Democratic Socialists of America say they’ll publically release whatever they receive from the city in response to their FOIL requests. The DSA submitted the requests for “multiple police officers considered to be infamously brutal,” including:

The Troy DSA said they worked with community members to identify officers who seemed to operate “with impunity” when dealing with residents. In addition to those individual FOIL requests, they also requested the disciplinary records of all current Troy officers, plus records of overtime expenses, settlements paid, use of force data, and arrest demographics dating back to 2010.

Finally, they requested a copy of a memorandum from former Glenville Police Cheif Michael D. Ranalli, who was commissioned to review the investigation into the death of Edson Thevenin. The city has consistently cited 50-a when refusing to release the memo, which could clarify contradictory reports—including from the late Sgt. French—of the events leading up to Thevenin’s death.

Sean Collins, a member of the Troy DSA, said, “The city, through its own obstinance and nonfeasance, is forcing residents and community members to navigate through red tape to secure the release of this information.”

A short history of Troy’s police dealing with local residents of color was the subject of a blistering expose published by Buzzfeed back in 2017.

