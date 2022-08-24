ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tonight, Albany mayor Kathy Sheehan is hosting a kickoff meeting for the local cannabis advisory committee, two days ahead of New York’s conditional adult use recreational dispensary licenses portal for applicants. Our news 10 ABC reporter James De La Fuente has the latest on those developments.

The cannabis advisory board helps shape and inform cannabis regulations at the municipal level. It includes the time, place and manner of adult use recreational retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licensing. Keeping in mind protection of community health and safety, a key priority.

It was a chance for the community to meet the members of the cannabis advisory board which will help decide cannabis regulations for a first of its kind growing industry in the state at the municipal level.

“The state is moving forward and so we have a group of city employees department heads as well as a number of residents from across the city from across various organizations,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“Our job is to give advice our job is to figure out some of the granularities of some of these issues and to make sure that these laws work for everyone,” said Lee Kindlon, advisory board member.

The board will operate only as an advisory committee informing the city of local concern and development. They will have no authoritative position to make or change laws. Future meetings will be held to inform concerned residents and businesses on the new shops and allow for those concerned a chance to voice those concerns.

“It shouldn’t be as easy as all of us just yelling yay cannabis is legal you know we can make money and people don’t have to be worried about getting arrested for it anymore,” said Kindlon

The meeting providing a review of the city of Albany’s Unified Sustainable Development Ordinance and impacts to current and future operation of dispensaries and consumption facilities throughout the city. Outlining the time, place and manner of adult use recreational retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licensing requirements.

Placement of such shops will closely follow how liquor licensing works. Keeping up with the 200 feet away from religious outlets and 500 feet from schools. As with alcohol, cannabis will not be allowed in city parks keeping the protection of community health and safety, a key priority.

The mayor saying the city has done their homework on this issue, “we have reached out and looked at what has worked and what hasn’t worked in other cities across the country”.

The advisory board will help the community come together to figure out what is in the best interest of everybody involved.