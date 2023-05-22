ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Art.Work.Space. within the Albany Center Gallery is holding a “Drawing Comics” workshop, hosted by artist Ira Marcks. The event is scheduled for June 10.

The workshop is aimed toward young artists between the ages of 13 and 18 who are interested in creating sequential art. Attendees will learn both drawing and storytelling skills, and all supplies will be provided.

Artist mentor Ira Marcks is a graphic novelist from Troy who is known best for his New York Times recommended books “Shark Summer” and “Spirit Week”. He has also taught cartooning to more than 80,000 students through Skillshare, the online learning platform.

The workshop will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10 at the ACG, located at 488 Broadway #107, Albany, NY. Admission is free, however registration for the event is required by June 8.