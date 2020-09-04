Albany City School District braces for “devastating” state budget cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District discussed “devastating” and “inequitable” potential impacts of the state’s proposed budget cuts during a board meeting Thursday night.

The school board isn’t taking any action until at least Tuesday regarding the cuts that will have to be made. The budget could impact over 200 staffing positions in the district, as well as instructional models and PPE expenses.

Superintendent Kaweeda Adams and members of the school board pointed out the inequitable outcome of a 20% cut across the board for high-need districts like Albany.

“For a district like ours it’s incredibly hard,” said Albany City School Board of Education President Anne Savage, “45% reliant on state aid means that that a 20% state aid reduction impacts a significant chunk of our budget.”

LATEST STORIES: