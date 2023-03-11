ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Albany Community Police Review Board held their monthly meeting Thursday, and a familiar face raised concerns about an on-going issue: police conduct.

Over a dozen people showed up for the police review board meeting. Among them, Chandler Hickenbottom from Saratoga’s Black Lives Matter.

Only a day after calling for Saratoga’s public safety commissioner to resign, she’s raising concerns over Albany Police conduct, dating back to protests outside the police south station in 2021.

“I was the first person on Arch Street that was assaulted before they started spraying everyone with expired bear mace. I was the person with the bullhorn that got smashed in the face,” said Hickenbottom.

“I wanted to look into the lack of investigation,” continued Hickenbottom.

After George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, local law j was amended in 2021 in Albany, putting police conduct under the spotlight. This police review board is now working with the police chief to create and enforce a discipline template that clearly outlines penalty levels and ranges of sanctions for more accountability of law enforcement.

Hickenbottom says it’s a strong step in the right direction.

“I hope that they are making a positive impact. In my opinion, I think they have because of the fact that we do see that now, where I’m from, Saratoga Springs we are following suit by implementing our own CPRB,” said Hickenbottom.

The CPRB encourages people to come forward if they have a complaint and vows to investigate any allegations of misconduct. They meet the second Thursday of each month.