Albany County coronavirus update, December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced Tuesday that there have been 8,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began, and 178 new positives since Monday. McCoy also announced two new COVID-related deaths since Monday—a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s—which brings the death toll to 183.

“Tragically I have to report two more county residents lost their fight with COVID-19 since yesterday. This is now the seventh consecutive day I’ve had to report new deaths. As we monitor the health data, we’re beginning to see more and more deaths among those in the 50 to 74-year-old age range,” said County Executive McCoy. “At the end of October, they accounted for 24.3% of all deaths in Albany County. Now, they account for 28.4%, compared to those who are at least 74 years old, which now account for 69.9% of all deaths.”

McCoy pointed out that in total, those in their 30s now represent a larger portion of positive cases than those in their 50s. With 1,125 positives to date, the 30-something demographic is now in a distant second behind those in their 20s.

There are 1,691 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 176. Among the new cases, five live or work in a health care setting and 17 reported close contact with other positives, while 156 did not share a clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 3,317. Of the 28,541 to have completed quarantine so far, 6,429 tested positive and recovered. Sixteen individuals were hospitalized overnight from COVID complications, and there are currently 94 county residents in the hospital. Fifteen patients are in the ICU.