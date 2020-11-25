Albany County coronavirus update, two new deaths reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 5,279 to date, an increase of 109 new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped to 2,452 from 2,247. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 93 from 88.6. There are now 918 active cases in the county, up from 863 Tuesday. So far, 21,570 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 4,361 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, 84 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though not from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized from the virus decreased from 43 to 41. There are now ten patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), down from 12 Tuesday, and the hospitalization rate is now 0.77%.

Sadly, two county residents reportedly passed away due to complications from the virus. They were a woman in her 60’s and a man in his 70’s, neither of which were associated with a nursing home or other congregate setting. Albany County’s death toll is now 150 since the outbreak began.

“Tragically I have to report two more Albany County residents have lost their lives to the virus. We’ve also had nearly a fifth of all hospitalizations on record in the month of November alone,” said County Executive McCoy. “I understand we’re asking people to make sacrifices ahead of Thanksgiving, but I hope people remember the true meaning of the holiday – taking stock of the things that are truly important that we’re thankful for. By making sacrifices tomorrow, you can help protect the health and wellbeing of the people you love most.”