Albany FBI arrests Capital Region man for involvement in Capitol riot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany FBI arrested Brandon Fellows following his reported involvement in last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The office says Fellows was arrested Saturday night. The following statement was issued regarding his arrest:

This is a developing story. Additional information will be made available as it is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story