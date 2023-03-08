ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment that accuses him of attempted murder.

Houston Ketter III, 40, is accused of setting a victim on fire in an attempt to kill them in November 2022 in the area of Bradford and Robin Streets in the city of Albany. He’s also accused of attempting to cause serious physical injury to a second victim on a different date.

The indictment includes one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, and two counts of Assault in the First Degree. Ketter was sent to jail until his next court appearance.