Albany man accused of slashing tires on 10 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles arrested

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say an Albany man was arrested and accused of slicing tires on 10 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on during a protest on Sunday, September 6.

Daniel Prouty, 26, was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief, police announced Tuesday.

September 6th was the fifth consecutive night of protests in Rochester after the news broke of the Daniel Prude’s death in police custody.

More than 1,000 people took to the streets to demand justice for Prude, including Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, who led a coalition of elders to serve as a buffer between protesters and police during demonstrations. Rev. Brown’s coalition joined the frontlines after calls by activists that Rochester police used excessive force with pepper bullets, and tear gas in the days prior. Roughly 50 of those elders answered the call to join Rev. Brown that night.

According to RPD, officers stopped Prouty — who was in the area — to question him about vehicles set on fire on State Street. In his possession, was a video camera.

“Further examination of video on the camera revealed a video of Prouty intentionally slicing/deflating 10 tires to uniform Monroe County sheriff Patrol Vehicles parked on the street downtown,” the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit said on twitter.

RPD/RFD Arson Task Force arrests 26 yr old Daniel Prouty from Albany, NY for slicing tires on (10) MCSO vehicles back on 9/6/20. pic.twitter.com/SWGFToyRKj — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 22, 2020

LATEST STORIES: