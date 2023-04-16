ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday morning, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony I. Simmons, 24, on felony gun possession charges. Police say a vehicle fled when they attempted to pull it over for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations in the area of First St. and Henry Johnson Blvd.

After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle, Simmons, attempted to run on foot. Police say during the chase, Simmons discharged a round of ammunition from a Glock 17 9mm handgun. No one was injured.

Simmons does not have any right to possess firearms. He was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

A traffic violation

Simmons will be arraigned on Friday, April 14. No one was injured during the incident.