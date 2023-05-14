TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Jevonte Osterhout, 31, of Albany, was convicted of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Osterhout was accused of having sexual relations with a seventeen-year-old in East Greenbush.

According to the indictment, Osterhout was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad and as an Albany firefighter at the time of the incident. Sentencing is scheduled for July 7. Osterhout faces a year in prison and will need to register as a sex offender.