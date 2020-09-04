Albany man creates ‘Stop the Violence’ PSA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malik Dare, 25, of Albany was inspired to create a “Stop the Violence” public service announcement as a summer full of violent shootings winds down.
Dare says the intention for the video is to raise awareness, provide insight, and dispense advice from respected local community leaders, including:
- Starletta Smith: Executive Director of YWCA-GCR
- Pastor Charlie Muller: Victory Church
- Pastor David Traynham: Former President of NAACP
- Jamil Hood: President and Founder of Hood’s House of Hoops
- Derek Johnson: Albany Common Council Member
Dare describes himself as a community member concerned with social justice issues who hopes the video can promote peace and safety.
Take a look at his video below:
