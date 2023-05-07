ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is in county lockup after troopers say they found child porn at his house. It happened on May 3, after a raid at Isaac A. Newberry’s home.

Newberry, 41, is being charged with one count each of promoting and possessing a sexual performance by a child. Both are felonies.

He was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. After being arraigned in Albany City Court, Newberry was sent to Albany County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

His next court date has not been publicly announced. Troopers credited the arrest to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.