Deputies allegedly found this crack cocaine on Lindor when they arrested him. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street. After the crash, Lindor jumped out of his car and ran, police said.

Lindor was found a short time later. When he was arrested, officers allegedly found 13 grams of crack cocaine on him. He also had a head injury, police said, after trying to jump from a parking garage roof.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Multiple traffic infractions

Lindor was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Officers released him on an appearance ticket for Albany City Court, where he will answer his charges at a later date.