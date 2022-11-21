ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street. After the crash, Lindor jumped out of his car and ran, police said.
Lindor was found a short time later. When he was arrested, officers allegedly found 13 grams of crack cocaine on him. He also had a head injury, police said, after trying to jump from a parking garage roof.
Charges:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
- Multiple traffic infractions
Lindor was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Officers released him on an appearance ticket for Albany City Court, where he will answer his charges at a later date.