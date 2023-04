ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced in Albany County Court on Friday for a 2019 fatal shooting. Quintin Lacy, 33, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Lacy was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in December 2022.

Lacy is accused of shooting Ahmad Fleming with an illegal handgun in December 2019 on Second Street in the city of Albany.