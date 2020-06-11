Albany Mayor Sheehan orders removal of Philip Schuyler statue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Connecticut opera singer accused of crashing her car through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire from law enforcement, has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hannah Roemhild's attorney filed the written plea Wednesday to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and fleeing and resisting an officer. Authorities do not believe she was targeting the president or Mar-a-Lago.