Albany officials: Risk ‘extremely low’ after person with coronavirus visits Lincoln Park Pool

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person infected with the coronavirus visited Lincoln Park Pool on the Fourth of July, according to Albany County’s Department of Health.

The health department says they’ve investigated the case and determined the risk to others at the pool was extremely low, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The pool opened on Friday, and the visit from the infected individual took place Saturday afternoon. Lincoln Park Pool remains open.

Contact the County Health Department at (518) 447-4580 with any questions.

Lincoln Park Pool. (Ken Rader / NEWS10)

LATEST STORIES: