ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police found Avery Grimm, 10, at about 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities said Grimm ran away from his Third Street home around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When he went missing, Grimm was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and green boots, a police spokesperson said. Grimm was described as a Black boy, 4’10” tall with a slim build. According to police, he has dark-colored hair, which is in braids.

“He is safe and in good health,” Steve Smith, public information officer for the Albany Police, said in a Tweet Monday morning. “Thank you to everyone who helped share the information.”

An investigation into Grimm’s disappearance remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help, call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.