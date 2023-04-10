ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on Morris Street. According to police, an unidentified 60-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside his home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albany Police say they responded at 4:20 a.m. to the home on the 500 block of Morris Street between Partridge Street and South Main Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call their detective division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be given online at the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

Police say the identity of the victim will not be released until proper notifications are made.