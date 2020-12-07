Albany police investigating shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police say a shooting took place just after midnight on Monday around Washington Avenue and Ontario Street. Officers responded to the area where the witnesses reported shots fired. Police say they found “evidence consistent with gunshots” and started investigating.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m., a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the torso arrived at Albany Medical Center’s emergency room. Police say it was determined he was a victim at Washington Avenue.

He is listed in stable condition while receiving treatment at Albany Med.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, submit an anonymous tip via Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or the P3 Tips mobile app on Android or iPhone.