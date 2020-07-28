Albany sex offender sentenced for attempted kidnapping and sex abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Harry Bonilla, 33, of Albany was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision stemming from an incident where he tried to pull a minor to his vehicle for sex, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Albany police said that in December 2018, Bonilla, a parolee and registered sex offender, approached a 16-year-old girl. He grabbed her in a sexual manner while trying to lure her into his vehicle near Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue.

She broke free and called the police, but was cut on her mouth during the struggle. At the time, Bonilla was a registered Level 3 sex offender based on prior attempted abduction convictions.

In early February, Bonilla was found guilty of second-degree attempted kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony, first-degree sex abuse, and third-degree assault. He had initially been scheduled for sentencing in March.

