Albany teen indicted and arraigned for murder over gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old from Albany was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges on Friday. Authorities say his name will not be released because he was 17 when he is alleged to have committed the crimes.

The indictment alleges that on June 24 at about1:30 p.m., he shot and killed Nyjawaun Thomas, 21, of Troy with an illegal firearm near South Pearl Street and Morton Avenue in Albany.

The grand jury also said that the defendant was involved in other gun violence throughout the summer. They charged him with shooting two men on Central Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. on June 8. Both men received treatment and survived the reported encounter.

They also alleged that the unnamed defendant fired several rounds from an illegal firearm toward a group of people on Second Avenue in Albany at 12:45 p.m. on June 23. No injuries were reported from this incident.

The individual’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday morning via Skype. Charges include:

Second-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

New York’s sentencing guidelines indicate that these charges could be worth a maximum of sentence of life in prison.

