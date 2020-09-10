Albany Times Union Center says it’s ready to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Times Union Center released a statement on Thursday that featured an update on safety protocols and a declaration that: “We’re prepared, and we’re ready to welcome you back.”

“We have been an economic engine and trusted member of the Capital Region, and our primary focus is to keep you safe and to create new memorable experiences by once again attending live

events,” said Times Union Center General Manager Bob Belber.

Officials at the Times Union Center say it’s ready to reopen its doors by following the VenueShield Program. It’s a series of protocols focused on hygiene and biocontainment.

“We are following all city and state health protocols, and all CDC guidelines to reopen,” Belber added. “An increased number of hand sanitizing stations have been added to the arena, and social distance seating models are ready to be put into place to enable fans to sit six feet, safely apart.”

Times Union Center officials say that, pending approval from the state and the governor, the venue is ready to open. Cuomo. The arena hopes to get reopening approval in time for the 2020 to 2021 Siena Saints basketball season in November.

“Sports and entertainment venues have long been symbols of hope and pride to the communities in which they reside. Now more than ever, preparing these venues for the safe return of fans, teams and entertainers is critical,” said Mack Astorga of AECOM, an infrastructure firm that helped develop the VenueShield cleaning and sanitation system.

