ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day.

The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the MVP Arena. Onsale and ticket information will be announced soon, a spokesperson for the venue said.

Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Those interested are encouraged to check both the Wine and Chocolate Festivals and MVP Arena websites for updates.