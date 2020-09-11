Albany woman arrested for alleged theft of $100K in rent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state police say they arrested Wen M. Lu, 55, of Albany on Tuesday and charged her with a felony for reportedly stealing rent checks.

State Police say their investigation determined that Lu collected over $100,000 in rent checks meant for a Saratoga County business. She then allegedly deposited the funds into a fraudulent bank account she made to hide the theft.

Investigators say she used the money for personal expenses.

Lu is charged with second-degree grand larceny. This class C felony is worth up to 15 years with a conviction.

LATEST STORIES: