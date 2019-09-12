Alberto Reyes pleads guilty in death of girlfriend and her 14-month-old son

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say there has been a guilty plea in connection to the 2018 death of a woman and her baby.

Alberto Reyes pleaded guilty in causing the death of his then girlfriend Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon in Sodus last May.

Details of the guilty plea were not provided by officials. Reyes was previously charged with two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence and federal charges.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is scheduled to discuss this case more at a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m.

Selena and Owen were reported missing in May 2018. Selena’s body was found days after the missing person report was issued. Deputies said her body had been wrapped in plastic and left in a wooded area near a farm on Joy Road in Sodus.

Reyes previously claimed he found her dead and hid her body out of fear of being blamed for her death, according to court testimony.

Remains, believed to be Owen, were recovered in October 2018.

Reyes was also facing immigration charges, accused of re-entering the U.S. illegally. Reyes was deported twice before: Once in 2016 and then again in 2017. Last time he re-entered the country, he used a fake Social Security card and an alien registration.

