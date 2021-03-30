Alcohol to-go extended to April 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Takeout alcohol for New York State restaurants and bars has officially been extended to April 6. The executive order was originally set to expire on March 28.

The measure was first made to support the revenue flow of small businesses during the shutdown caused by the pandemic on a month-by-month basis but many lawmakers think it needs to be extended even further.

“We thought 2 years was reasonable. And it’s really hard for businesses to plan, to predict, to promote things when they’re dealing with extensions of 2 weeks, months, or what have you, so we thought it would give a little stability and predictability as well,” said Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of New York’s 109 District.

Lawmakers are also pushing to extend the curfew for bars and restaurants past the current 11 p.m. time and allow the sale of alcohol without the purchase of food.