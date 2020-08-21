Aldi voluntarily recalling peaches due to possible salmonella contamination

(WSYR-TV) — ALDI is voluntarily recalling assorted peaches from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select stores, including stores in New York. Shoppers who purchased peaches from ALDI should check the UPC code on the packaging. The recalled UPC codes are below.

Product Packaging UPC Code Select Stores in These Affected States Wawona Peaches 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 033383322001 Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia Peaches Organic 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 849315000400 Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia

The peaches were also available for purchase through Instacart.

If customers have the product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Additional questions can be directed to Wawona Packing Company’s customer service by calling 1-877-722-7554.

