SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub has taken home the title of best burger in New York State … again.

For the fourth-time-in-the-last-five-years, the popular Syracuse hot spot has taken home the crown. The New York Beef Council announced on its Facebook page Monday.

This year, their “Holy Smokers Burger” was named the state’s best. Ale ‘n’ Angus beat out the likes of Ben’s Fresh, Illusive Restaurant and Bar, and Brewer Union Café out of Brewerton in the final four competition at Onondaga Community College.

Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub is a six-time winner of the contest. This was Brewer Union Café’s first appearance in the final four.

If there is any wonder where the best burgers are made in the Empire State, when the top ten nominees were named last month, Central New York made up 60% of the field.