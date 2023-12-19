(The Hill) — Actor Alec Baldwin got into a heated argument with a demonstrator at a Pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Monday. NBC News reported on Tuesday that New York police escorted the 65-year-old actor away from the rally after his confrontation with several protesters.

According to a video of the incident, Baldwin is seen having a stern conversation with two or three protesters at the rally, telling one protester, “That’s my business. That’s my business.”

“You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?” a protester is heard asking Baldwin, according to NBC News.

“You’ve already made up your mind … every question you’ve got, right?” Baldwin replied.

“I’m in Hollywood’s pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question! Ask a smart question!” the actor added as he was seen shoving his body into the protester.

As several police officers started to escort Baldwin away from the rally, one protester screamed back, “Go f— yourself” and “Why did you even come here?”

“Shut the f— up,” Baldwin yelled back as he was escorted out of the rally, NBC News reported.

The Hill has reached out to the New York Police Department for comment and more information on the matter.

The confrontation stems from demonstrations across the country in the past few months related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

It’s been two months since Hamas’s surprise attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of around 240 hostages by the militant group.

In response, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes and a ground invasion in Gaza, resulting in the death of more than 19,000 Palestinians living in the territory, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.