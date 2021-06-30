All aboard! The Adirondack Railroad takes off after a long break

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad is getting ready to yell “All aboard!” 

Friday, July 2, after 19 months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excursion trains are ready to take off.  

Trains from Thendara to Otter Lake will start July 2nd, trains from Utica to Thendara will begin July 10th. The Beer & Wine Train series will kick-off later in the month on July 23rd, running through mid-October, and will feature live music. And the Polar Express will open additional seats for all trips during the holiday season. 

Those interested learning more can head to www.adirondackrr.com

