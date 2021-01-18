Alleged Animal Cruelty Case in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-T.V.) — A little after 4:00pm on Wednesday January 13th, 2021, Authorities received an unusual call after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

When Rome PD arrived at the home on Third Street, they for the resident of the home cooking what appeared to be a dog on a “makeshift” grill outside.

Police state that the resident was cooperative and answered their questions. The resident told police that the canine carcass was that of a coyote, not a domesticated dog. Unfortunately, the condition that the animal was in by that time, made it impossible for the officers to confirm whether that was true or not.

Animal Control was called to the residence and seized the animal carcass. At this time, the investigation is now being handled by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and is still ongoing. Cornell University is currently testing the remains to corroborate the residents claim. Pending the results, charges may be filled.

Animal Control has also done a check for lost dogs for the previous year and have found no connection to any missing dogs in the area.