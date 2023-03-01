POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an alleged crack cocaine dealer. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Oldamo Frazer, 37 on February 28.

On February 28, drug task force agents carried out a search warrant with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit at 159 Washington Street in Poughkeepsie. Police report the warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales in the area. Officers explain Frazer was found in possession of several ounces of crack cocaine. Frazer is currently on electronic monitoring by federal probation for a pending case in federal court.

Charges

Fazer was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree possessing a half ounce or more. Frazer was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash or a $200,000 secured bond.

Dutchess County asks if anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you can contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.