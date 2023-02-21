GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An alleged serial pedophile from Guilderland has been arrested for the second time in 2023 and faces new charges. Louis Maniscalco, 40, was arrested again after police say they received new tips regarding an ongoing investigation.

Police say investigators from the Latham barracks received several tips relating to an ongoing investigation into Maniscalco after he was arrested twice for sexual abuse-related charges, some with ties to children. After having prior charges from Guilderland, police say his newest charges stem from Albany in their investigation after determining he had sexual contact with multiple children.

Charges (new):

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree rape (four counts)

First-degree sexual abuse (four counts)

Maniscalco was held on cash bail at the Albany County Correctional Facility due to his last arrest. He will be arraigned in the City of Albany Criminal Court in the future. He was also arrested back in December 2022.

Police are still asking for any leads related to Maniscalco. Any potential leads can be emailed to michael.altieri@troopers.ny.gov or by calling (518) 783-3211.