Allen struggles, leaves with a head injury in loss to Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) as he scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled through the first three quarters of Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Patriots before exiting in the fourth quarter with a head injury.

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley entered and tried to rally the troops, throwing for 127 yards before an interception ended all hopes of a comeback.

In total, the Bills quarterbacks combined for four interceptions.

A week ago, Allen acknowledged the dangerous throws — the ‘hero ball’ — were plays he couldn’t afford to make, especially against a team like the Patriots.

He vowed he would learn from the mistakes he made against the Bengals and move forward.

A week later and against Bill Belichick’s elite defensive unit, Allen’s poor decision making contributed to the team’s first loss of the season.

In the first half, Allen completed 5-of-17-passes for 60 yards and was picked off twice as Buffalo trailed 13-3 lead at halftime.

The second year quarterback seemed to have turned the page to start the second half, going 6-for-6 for 69 yards on the Bills’ opening drive of the third quarter. He capped off the offense’s strong start with a one yard touchdown run to pull Buffalo within 13-10 of New England.

However, Allen’s third interception of the day was as problematic and emblematic of the dare-devil style he plays with at times — trusting his arm too much.

Pressured and rolling out of the pocket, Allen threw a ball across his body and down the sideline in an attempt to connect with Zay Jones. However, like he did in the first half, JC Jackson made the easy interception.

Next up, the Bills travel to Tennessee.